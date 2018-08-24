Four killed and 20 hurt as bus plunges off bridge in Finland

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus collided with five cars and plunged off a bridge onto railway tracks on Friday, Finnish emergency services said.

A bus that collided with passenger cars and plunged off a bridge is seen in Kuopio, Finland, August 24, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Timo Hartikainen

The charter bus, carrying a party of pensioners, landed on its side below the bridge in the town of Kuopio in central Finland. The driver survived and told police brake failure caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Three people died at the scene and one more on the way to Kuopio University Hospital, where all the injured were taken. Three of the survivors were seriously hurt.