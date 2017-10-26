Four killed, several injured as train collides with army vehicle in Finland

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Four people were killed and several injured when a train crashed into an army truck during a military exercise in southern Finland on Thursday, police and defense forces said.
Three of the dead were conscripts and one was a passenger on the train, they said. Four other conscripts were hurt.
Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said seven train passengers had been injured as well.
Police said they would hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.
Military service is obligatory for men in Finland.
