Four killed, several injured as train collides with army vehicle in Finland
October 26, 2017 / 8:10 AM / in 2 minutes

Four killed, several injured as train collides with army vehicle in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Four people were killed and several injured when a train crashed into an army truck during a military exercise in southern Finland on Thursday, police and defense forces said.

A military truck is pictured after a crash with a passenger train in Raasepori, Southern Finland, October 26, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS

Three of the dead were conscripts and one was a passenger on the train, they said. Four other conscripts were hurt.

Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said seven train passengers had been injured as well.

Police said they would hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.

Military service is obligatory for men in Finland.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
