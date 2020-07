FILE PHOTO: Centre Party's presidential candidate Matti Vanhanen is seen during his election reception in Helsinki, Finland, January 28, 2018. LEHTIKUVA/Emmi Korhonen via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Finland’s finance minister Matti Vanhanen said on Thursday that a weak investment outlook on key export markets will weigh on the economic recovery of the Nordic country, and saw the EU Commission’s 2.8% growth forecast for 2021 as ‘really worrying’.

“The outlook is clearly weakest among the eurozone countries,” Vanhanen told reporters after eurogroup meeting.