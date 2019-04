Chairman of The Finns Party Jussi Halla-aho and Party Secretary Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo attend The Finns Party parliamentary election party in Helsinki, Finland April 14, 2019. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. NOT FOR USE BY REUTERS THIRD PARTY DISTRIBUTORS. FINLAND OUT.

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Social Democrats and the nationalist Finns Party landed nearly tied in first place in a general election on Sunday, with 17.7 percent and 17.5 percent of votes, respectively, justice ministry data showed.

The co-ruling Centre Party of Prime Minister Juha Sipila and the center-right National Coalition stood at 13.8 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively.