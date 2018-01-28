FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 6:48 PM / in 6 hours

Rival concedes to incumbent Niinisto in Finnish presidential race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto conceded defeat in Sunday’s elections after incumbent Sauli Niinisto’s emerged with a strong lead.

“Niinisto has clearly won this race, my warm congratulations to him,” Haavisto, the Greens of Finland candidate and Niinisto’s closest rival, told reporters.

Niinisto, 69, who originally represented the conservative NCP party, was leading with 64.3 percent of the votes, compared to Haavisto’s 11.1 percent, with around 50 percent of votes counted.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Jon Boyle

