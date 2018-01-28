Rival concedes to incumbent Niinisto in Finnish presidential race

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish presidential candidate Pekka Haavisto conceded defeat in Sunday’s elections after incumbent Sauli Niinisto’s emerged with a strong lead.

“Niinisto has clearly won this race, my warm congratulations to him,” Haavisto, the Greens of Finland candidate and Niinisto’s closest rival, told reporters.

Niinisto, 69, who originally represented the conservative NCP party, was leading with 64.3 percent of the votes, compared to Haavisto’s 11.1 percent, with around 50 percent of votes counted.