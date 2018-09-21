FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finnish foreign minister survives no confidence vote over anti-abortion views

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Friday over his attendance at an anti-abortion vigil while on an official trip to Canada.

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini delivers the opening speech at the Finns Party congress in Jyvaskyla, Finland, June 10, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/ Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/File Photo

One hundred lawmakers voted in support of Soini, while 60 voted to oust him. The motion was brought by four opposition parties.

Most members of the three parties in the government supported Soini as toppling him would have brought down the coalition.

Finland has been a pioneer in gender equality. Its law allows abortion and the government is committed to promoting women’s rights in its foreign and security policy.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson

