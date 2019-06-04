Finland's Greens name Haavisto as foreign minister in new government

Green League Chairman Pekka Haavisto, Centre Party Chairman Juha Sipila, Social Democratic Party Chairman Antti Rinne, Left Alliance Chairwoman Li Andersson and Swedish People's Party Chairwoman Anna-Maja Henriksson are seen during a news conference about the programme of the next Finnish government and ministers in Helsinki, Finland June 3, 2019. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Greens, fresh from their best ever election result in April and part of the incoming governing coalition, named party chief Pekka Haavisto as the next foreign minister on Tuesday.

Haavisto, 61, has a long background in international conflict resolution. He has run for president twice, finishing second to current President Sauli Niinisto on both occasions. Haavisto was a minister in three previous governments.

The new government, in which Greens will get three cabinet posts, will be sworn in later this week. Four parties including the Greens, who won 20 seats in the 200-strong parliament in the April election, agreed a joint government program last week.