FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish center-right government survives confidence vote
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 11:28 AM / in 4 months

Finnish center-right government survives confidence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s center-right government survived a no-confidence vote on Tuesday brought on by changes in the coalition following a break-up of the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party.

The three-party government under Prime Minister Juha Sipila won parliament’s backing by 104 votes to 85.

Opposition parties on Monday demanded the government resign.

Sipila last week ejected the Finns Party, which had just chosen a new leader with hardline views on immigration. But he then took back a more moderate faction of the party which broke away from it.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.