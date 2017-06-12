Finland's Centre, NCP agree to end cooperation with nationalists: agency

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Lawmakers of Finland's Centre Party and National Coalition Party (NCP) have agreed to kick nationalist Finns party out of the three-party government, as proposed by Prime Minister Juha Sipila, STT news agency reported.

Sipila and Finance Minister Petteri Orpo from the NCP earlier on Monday announced that they could not cooperate with the Finns party any longer after it picked hardline anti-immigrant politicians as party leaders.