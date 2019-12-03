World News
December 3, 2019 / 8:27 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Finnish Centre Party says has lost confidence in coalition PM Rinne

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Prime Minister Antti Rinne arrives for the second day of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Centre Party, part of the ruling five-party coalition, said on Tuesday it had lost confidence in Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne, in a move that will likely force him to resign.

“This was third time we told him, we told him twice yesterday and now,” Antti Kurvinen, the party’s parliamentary group leader told reporters.

Finnish broadcaster YLE, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier that Rinne would resign later in the day.

Reporting by Tarmo Virki and Anne Kauranen; editing by Niklas Pollard

