HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said that there is a risk his three-party government could break up following Saturday's leadership change in co-ruling nationalist Finns party.

"Of course (there's is a risk). This is a tough spot for the government", Sipila told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Sipila is due to meet with Finns party's new chairman, anti-immigration hardliner Jussi Halla-aho on Monday.