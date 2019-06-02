Finland's center-left coalition concludes government talks: PM candidate

FILE PHOTO: Social Democratic Party leader Antti Rinne listens during an interview in Helsinki, Finland April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Attila Cser/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s center-left coalition partners on Sunday concluded their talks to form a new government, the chairman of Finland’s election-winning Social Democrats Antti Rinne said on Twitter.

“The government program is ready and ministerial posts have been allocated,” Rinne wrote.

Rinne’s Social Democrats won the April 14 general election by a tight margin, with only 17.7% of the vote, forcing it to partner four smaller parties to form a majority government.