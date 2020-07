(Reuters) - Finland’s government decided on Thursday to invest further 150 million euros ($170 million) by 2022 in the state’s mining investment firm Suomen Malmijalostus Oy which has holdings in three mining companies.

The investment vehicle will use the capital mostly for taking part in future funding rounds of two of its portfolio companies - Terrafame, which produces nickel, zinc, cobalt and copper, and lithium hydroxide miner Keliber.