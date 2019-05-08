Finland's Social Democrats aim to form government with Centre Party, three others

FILE PHOTO: Social Democratic Party leader Antti Rinne listens during an interview in Helsinki, Finland April 9, 2019. Picture taken April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Attila Cser/File Photo

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Social Democrats said on Wednesday they would try to form a coalition government with the Centre Party and three smaller partners after coming out on top in elections.

The Social Democrats won a general election on April 14 with a record low 17.7 percent of the vote, forcing them to partner up with other parties to form a majority government.

The party’s chairman, Antti Rinne, said he would work on forming a coalition with outgoing Prime Minister Juha Sipila’s Centre Party, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party.