June 1, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Finnish lawmakers say health reform plans still in breach of constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s constitutional law parliamentary committee said on Thursday that the government’s plan for a major health care and regional reform still breached the constitution, meaning there would likely be further delays to the package.

Chairman Annika Lapintie attends the news conference after the meeting of the constitutional law parliamentary committee, in Helsinki, Finland June 1, 2018. Lehtikuva/ Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS

The government had planned for the reforms to pass into law this summer and to be implemented in early 2020.

A government spokesman said he was not immediately able to comment.

Chairman Annika Lapintie speaks to the media after the meeting of the constitutional law parliamentary committee, in Helsinki, Finland June 1, 2018. Finland's constitutional law parliamentary committee said that the government's plan for a major health care and regional reform still breached the constitution, meaning there would likely be further delays to the package. Lehtikuva/ Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS

The reform plan is a cornerstone of Finland’s centre-right coalition’s plan to balance public finances by cutting about 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) off annual health care cost in the long term.

Finland struggles with an ageing population.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

