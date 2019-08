Russian President Vladimir Putin and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto hold a joint news conference in the Presidental Palace in Helsinki, Finland, August 21, 2019. Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the construction of the Finnish portion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been completed.

Speaking alongside his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Putin also said Russia will start issuing electronic visas for some European Union countries starting on Oct. 1. He did not name the countries.