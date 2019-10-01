One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

Police vans are seen in front of the Herman shopping center where the Savo Vocational College is located in Kuopio, Finland, October 1, 2019. Jaakko Vesterinen/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and 10 injured at a college in eastern Finland on Tuesday in a violent incident that a newspaper said began when a student attacked a teacher with a sword.

Police said they had opened fire during the incident at a college located in a shopping center in the town of Kuopio. They gave no further details of the nature of the attack. One person, identified as a male Finnish citizen, was taken into custody.

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti quoted a witness as saying that a student had come to class with a large bag, took out a sword and attacked a teacher.

“One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman,” police said on Twitter. They gave no further details on what had happened or what provoked the violence.

The suspect was among the 10 people injured, police said. Two of the injured were in serious condition.

Police were expected to give more details in a news conference later in the afternoon.

“The act of violence at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio is shocking and we utterly condemn it,” Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Twitter. “I have had discussions with top police officers and the government is following the situation closely.”

Finland has seen two deadly school attacks in the past 12 years. In 2007, a student at the Jokela High School shot 8 people dead before killing himself. In 2008, a 22-year-old student at a vocational school in Kauhajoki shot 10 people dead before committing suicide.