Finnish electrical workers go on strike
#Commodities
November 1, 2017 / 8:32 AM / in an hour

Finnish electrical workers go on strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - About 1,000 Finnish electrical workers went on strike on Wednesday at companies including steel makers and metal engineering firms due to a dispute over wage-setting and collective agreements in the industry.

The one-week strike is planned to hit companies including Caverion, Konecranes, Kone, Outokumpu, Boliden and SSAB, Archtech, Meyer, Ovako and Valmet Automotive.

Hundreds of others electrical workers joined the strike by halting overtime work in other industries.

The Finnish Electrical Workers’ Union is planning to extend the strike on November 10 to include 2,500 of its members, unless a settlement is reached.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
