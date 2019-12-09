Strike-hit Neste says Finnish sites back to full production this week

(Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner and biofuel producer Neste is running its Finnish refineries at a lower capacity during a large, three-day strike of industrial workers and expects to return to full capacity later this week, it said on Monday.
Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Neste’s head of safety and procurement, declined to say how much lower the output was during the strike as the refineries in Porvoo and Naantali are run following a special safety plan set up for exceptional situations.
“After Wednesday, it will take a couple of days until we reach full production,” Jakosuo-Jansson told Reuters.
Three large industrial unions started a three-day strike on Monday involving about 100,000 workers, including about 2,400 Neste staff, and stalling production at companies such as Nokian Tyres, stainless steel producer Outokumpu.
Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Louise Heavens