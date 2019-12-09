Strike-hit Neste says Finnish sites back to full production this week

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Neste Oil logo is seen at a fuel station in Riga February 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) - Finnish oil refiner and biofuel producer Neste is running its Finnish refineries at a lower capacity during a large, three-day strike of industrial workers and expects to return to full capacity later this week, it said on Monday.

Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Neste’s head of safety and procurement, declined to say how much lower the output was during the strike as the refineries in Porvoo and Naantali are run following a special safety plan set up for exceptional situations.

“After Wednesday, it will take a couple of days until we reach full production,” Jakosuo-Jansson told Reuters.

Three large industrial unions started a three-day strike on Monday involving about 100,000 workers, including about 2,400 Neste staff, and stalling production at companies such as Nokian Tyres, stainless steel producer Outokumpu.