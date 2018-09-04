Finnair picks Nordea executive as new CEO

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s national carrier Finnair (FIA1S.HE) appointed on Tuesday Nordea Bank (NDA.ST) executive Topi Manner as its new chief executive officer starting from January, following a departure of CEO Pekka Vauramo.

An airplane from Finnair prepares to take-off at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

44-year-old Manner currently works as the head of personal banking at the Nordic region’s biggest bank.

“Topi Manner has extensive experience in both private and corporate customer business, and he has played a strong role in the digital transformation and customer service development of his bank,” Finnair chairman Jouko Karvinen said in a statement.

Pekka Vauramo, Finnair CEO since 2013, will join engineering company Metso (METSO.HE) in November. He is credited for returning the airline to profit growth on the back of cost cuts and increased focus on passengers flying between Europe and Asia.