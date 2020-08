FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320-200 aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport, Britain September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Finnair (FIA1S.HE) plans to cut up to 1,000 jobs, about 15% of its workforce, while continuing long-term temporary layoffs for thousands in Finland, it said on Tuesday, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Finnair said it has raised its annual savings target to 100 million euros ($118 million) from 80 million euros after a review of potential savings.