Robinhood restores app services after suffering outage again

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it has restored services for its stock trading app after it faced an outage for a second straight day.

"Robinhood is now fully restored ... we will work diligently to provide the level of service you deserve," the company said in a tweet here

The company had fixed a glitch on Monday night, but experienced technical difficulties early on Tuesday, before getting the app back into service.

The outage comes on a day when U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading after a half percentage-point interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

California-based Robinhood, which provides commission-free stock trading through its namesake app, is popular among millennials and has been looking to expand the types of financial services it offers.