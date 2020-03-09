Trading partially back on Robinhood after third outage this month

(Reuters) - Fintech startup Robinhood Markets Inc said on Monday trading on its platform has been partially restored after suffering an outage for the third time this month.

"Trading has been partially restored on Robinhood and our team is working to get our platform fully back up and running," the company said in a tweet here

The outage comes on the day Wall Street’s main indexes dropped 7% and the Dow Jones Industrials recorded its biggest one-day fall ever.

The company faced similar glitches last Monday and Tuesday, amid volatile trading triggered by fears over the coronavirus outbreak.