October 29, 2019 / 8:04 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

FireEye fourth-quarter revenue forecast beats estimates

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc (FEYE.O) forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, helped by a rise in cloud subscriptions.

The company forecast revenue of between $224 million and $228 million for the quarter, while analysts on average were expecting $224.14 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted an adjusted profit of 2 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, above the average analyst estimate of 1 cent.

Business Insider reported earlier this month that FireEye has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for a potential sale, citing three sources familiar with the discussions, adding that private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyers.

