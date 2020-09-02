Westlaw News
September 2, 2020 / 9:30 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

U.S. firms shuffle ranks, boost European data privacy practices in Brussels

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Three big U.S. law firms this week have hired or promoted new lawyers to head their Brussels-based privacy and cybersecurity practices in Europe.

Washington, D.C.-based Steptoe & Johnson brought on Charles-Albert Helleputte as a partner from Mayer Brown, where he headed up its cybersecurity and privacy team in Brussels, to lead the EU cybersecurity and data privacy practice at his new firm. Covington & Burling, also based in Washington, on Wednesday shook up its practice group leadership, naming partner Daniel Cooper co-chair of the firm’s global privacy group and head of its European data protection practice.

