U.S. firms shuffle ranks, boost European data privacy practices in Brussels

Three big U.S. law firms this week have hired or promoted new lawyers to head their Brussels-based privacy and cybersecurity practices in Europe.

Washington, D.C.-based Steptoe & Johnson brought on Charles-Albert Helleputte as a partner from Mayer Brown, where he headed up its cybersecurity and privacy team in Brussels, to lead the EU cybersecurity and data privacy practice at his new firm. Covington & Burling, also based in Washington, on Wednesday shook up its practice group leadership, naming partner Daniel Cooper co-chair of the firm’s global privacy group and head of its European data protection practice.

