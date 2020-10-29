FirstEnergy ousts CEO Charles Jones, two other senior executives

(Reuters) - FirstEnergy FE.N said on Thursday it had fired Chief Executive Officer Charles Jones, effective immediately, along with two other executives.

An independent review committee determined that the CEO, the senior vice president of product development, marketing, and branding, and the senior vice president of external affairs violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct, the company said.

The Akron, Ohio-based utility appointed Steven Strah, president of FirstEnergy, as acting chief executive officer.

Earlier this year, Jones had defended FirstEnergy’s support of an Ohio bill passed last year to bail out two nuclear power plants. The legislation is at the center of a federal bribery investigation.