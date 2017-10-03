FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 3, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 17 days ago

Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian silver miner First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) said on Tuesday four miners died from gas intoxication at its La Encantada Silver Mine in Mexico.

The accident occurred during the construction of a ramp at the site, the company said, adding there was no explosion.

The men were carrying personal protection equipment, including safety belt breathing apparatuses, but did not use the equipment, the company said.

First Majestic said it expects to resume mining operations on Oct. 4, but will keep the accident area closed until the investigation by Mexican authorities is completed.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.