Britain's FirstGroup selling one of its largest regional bus divisions: Telegraph

(Reuters) - British transport group FirstGroup Plc is selling one of its largest regional bus divisions, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

The company's operations in Manchester will be sold in a cut-price deal, the report bit.ly/2D7zRcj said.

The group may sell its north west operations for as little as 20 million pounds ($26.07 million), according to the report, which cited sources. Each site will be sold to different bus companies.

The company said it does not comment on market rumors or speculations.

“We keep all bus services, depots and the business portfolio under constant review so we can be responsive to changes in market conditions”, a company spokesman told Reuters.