April 11, 2018 / 6:32 PM / in 2 hours

Britain's FirstGroup rejects Apollo takeover approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FirstGroup (FGP.L) has received a preliminary and “highly conditional” proposal from a unit of buyout group Apollo Global Management (APO.N) on a possible cash offer for the British transport company, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The British company rejected the proposal from Apollo Management IX, saying it “fundamentally undervalues the company and is opportunistic in nature”.

    Under Takeover Panel rules, Apollo Management has until 1700 GMT on May 9 to make an offer or walk away for at least six months.

    Shares in FirstGroup, which operates trains in the UK and yellow school buses in the United States, closed 7.4 percent up on Wednesday.

    Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

