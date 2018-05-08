U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) said on Tuesday it does not intend to make an offer to acquire British bus and rail operator FirstGroup (FGP.L).

In April, Aberdeen-based FirstGroup, which has a market value of about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.70 billion), rejected a cash proposal from the U.S. fund. .

Apollo, which under British rules had until May 9 to take a decision, has now decided to walk away from the business, which operates Greyhound intercity coaches and school buses in North America and rail services in the UK.