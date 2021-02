TORONTO (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals sees no risk of nationalization in Zambia following the sale last month of Mopani Copper Mines to the country’s mining investment arm ZCCM-IH in a $1.5 billion deal, the Canadian miner’s chief operating officer Tristan Pascall said on Wednesday.

“We don’t see any contagion or any element or risk in that more broadly in Zambia,” he said on a call.