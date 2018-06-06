Fitbit CFO quits to join autonomous vehicle startup

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc said Chief Financial Officer William Zerella will leave the company next week to become the finance chief of an autonomous vehicle technology startup.

The company named Chief Accounting Officer Ronald Kisling to succeed Zerella, who joined Fitbit in 2014.

Fitbit’s core wearable fitness trackers business has been falling as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung, that are relatively new entries in the wearable market, but control a large and loyal customer base in electronics.

Fitbit closed at $6.25 on Tuesday — a steep fall from its $20 listing price in 2015.