Exclusive: EU concessions include data pledge on Fitbit deal, Google says

The logo of Google is seen on a building at la Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google has offered a data pledge similar to a previous offer to EU antitrust regulators investigating its $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker maker Fitbit FIT.N, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

The concessions to the European Commission include allowing third party makers of wearables access to its mobile operating system Android, Google said.

Reuters had earlier on Tuesday reported on the details of Google’s concessions which will likely secure EU approval for the deal.