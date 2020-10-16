EU antitrust deadline for Google, Fitbit deal extended to Jan. 8

FILE PHOTO: Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration picture taken, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google's $2.1 billion purchase of Fitbit FIT.N to Jan. 8 from Dec. 23, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Friday.

Such extensions are usually granted when companies ask for more time.

Google last month offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads, make it easier for rival makers of wearables to connect to the Android platform and allow third parties to continue to have access to Fitbit users’ data with their consent.

The concessions, aimed at addressing EU competition concerns, will likely help the world’s most popular internet search engine secure the EU’s green light, sources have told Reuters.

They have, however, failed to appease rivals and customers.

A group of 19 bodies including consumer bodies and privacy advocates in the EU, the United States and Brazil is among the latest critics, issuing a joint letter on Thursday to demand tough concessions from Google.