Australian regulator raises concerns over Google, Fitbit deal

FILE PHOTO: Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Alphabet logo in this illustration picture taken November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Australia’s consumer watchdog on Thursday raised initial competition concerns over Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) Google’s $2.1 billion bid for fitness tracker company Fitbit (FIT.N).

"Our concerns are that Google buying Fitbit will allow Google to build an even more comprehensive set of user data, further cementing its position and raising barriers to entry to potential rivals," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. (bit.ly/3dcfP0a)