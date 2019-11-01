Google enters wearables market with $2.1 billion Fitbit deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo for wearable device maker Fitbit Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company begins public trading in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc-owned Google will buy fitness tracker pioneer Fitbit Inc for $2.1 billion, as the search giant takes on Apple and Samsung in the fast-growing market for wearable devices.

Google said on Friday that it sees an opportunity to introduce "Made by Google" wearable devices into the market and invest more in wearable technology. (here)

Fitbit has been offered $7.35 per share in cash, the company said, a premium of about 19% to the stock’s closing price on Thursday. The company’s shares were trading at $7.18 in trading before the bell.

Fitbit shares have gained more than 40% since Reuters reported on Monday that Google had made an offer for the maker of the popular colorful fitness trackers.

The deal comes at a time when Fitbit’s share of the fitness tracking market is being threatened by deeper-pocket companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as well as cheaper offerings from China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp.

“We believe Google is a natural fit. The deep health and fitness data, coupled with the 28 million active users on the Fitbit platform, offer a tremendous value,” Craig Hallum analysts wrote in a note.

Fitbit said if Google fails to obtain antitrust approval for the deal, the internet company would need to pay a termination fee of $250 million.

Fitbit also said health and wellness data of its users would not be used for Google ads. Google said it would give Fitbit users the choice to review, move or delete their data.

Qatalyst Partners LLP was financial adviser to Fitbit on the deal, which is expected to close in 2020. Fenwick & West LLP was the legal adviser.