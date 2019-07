FILE PHOTO: Visitors walk past an advertising billboard for Fitbit Ionic watches at the IFA Electronics Show in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc (FIT.N) forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down 13% in extended trading.

For the third quarter, Fitbit forecast revenue between $335 million and $355 million, below the analysts' average estimate of $399.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (reut.rs/2ynoknd)