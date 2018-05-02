Fitbit's current-quarter revenue forecast misses estimates

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc’s forecast for current-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in sales of fitness trackers.

FILE PHOTO: A visitor uses a Fitbit Ionic watch at the IFA Electronics Show in Berlin, Germany, September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Shares of the company fell 1.6 percent to $5.41 in after-market trading on Wednesday after the company said it expects a 19 percent drop in the second-quarter revenue.

The company said it sold 2.2 million devices in the quarter at an average selling price of $112 per device, below analysts’ estimate of 2.33 million devices, according to financial data analytics firm FactSet.

Fitbit said it expects revenue for the current quarter to be in a range of $275 million to $295 million, below analysts estimate of $309.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In April, Fitbit announced the worldwide launch of its latest smartwatch ‘Versa’ after Chief Executive Officer James Park promised to launch a more ‘mass appeal watch’ in 2018 compared with ‘Iconic’, the company’s first smartwatch that had failed to impress.

New devices introduced in the last 12 months represented 34 percent of device sales, but failed to offset the drop in sales of older fitness trackers.

The company’s net loss widened to $80.9 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $60.1 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 17 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of a loss of 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fitbit’s revenue fell to $247.9 million from $298.9 million, beating analysts estimate of $247.3 million.