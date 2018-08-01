FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 8:22 PM / in 43 minutes

Fitbit's loss narrows on higher sales for new devices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wearable device maker Fitbit Inc (FIT.N) reported a smaller-than-expected loss as it sold more of its newer devices such as Ionic and Versa, accounting for about 59 percent of the overall revenue.

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Fibit shares rose 3.4 percent to $6.13 in after-hours trading, with the company selling 2.7 million devices in the second quarter, compared with FactSet’s average estimate of 2.5 million.

Revenue fell 15.3 percent to $299.3 million, but beat the average analyst estimate of $285.4 million.

The company’s net loss widened to $118.3 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $58.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company lost 22 cents per share, smaller than the estimate of 24 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
