Vietnam's Bamboo Airways commits to 20 Boeing aircraft

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday entered into an agreement to sell 20 of its widebody long-haul aircraft to Vietnamese startup Bamboo Airways in a $5.6 billion deal at current list prices.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

As part of the deal, which is yet to be finalized, FLC Group-owned FLC.HM Bamboo Airways has made a deposit in mid-June to reserve the 787-9 Dreamliners, whose delivery is likely to begin from April 2020, through 2021, Boeing said.

Bamboo Airways plans to begin commercial operations next year out of Hanoi.

FLC Group has also signed an initial agreement with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in March for up to 24 A321neo aircraft.