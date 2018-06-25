FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 25, 2018 / 7:17 PM / in 16 minutes

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways commits to 20 Boeing aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Monday entered into an agreement to sell 20 of its widebody long-haul aircraft to Vietnamese startup Bamboo Airways in a $5.6 billion deal at current list prices.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

As part of the deal, which is yet to be finalized, FLC Group-owned FLC.HM Bamboo Airways has made a deposit in mid-June to reserve the 787-9 Dreamliners, whose delivery is likely to begin from April 2020, through 2021, Boeing said.

Bamboo Airways plans to begin commercial operations next year out of Hanoi.

FLC Group has also signed an initial agreement with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in March for up to 24 A321neo aircraft.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.