NZ's Fletcher posts biggest share gain in 18 years on Wesfarmers bid talk

WELLINGTON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd (FBU.NZ) posted its biggest share gain in almost 20 years on Friday, following a media report that Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX), which is on the lookout for deals, has bought a small stake with an eye to a takeover.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Fletcher Building Ltd, New Zealand's biggest builder, adorns a crane at a construction site in the New Zealand city of Auckland, June 25, 2017. Picture taken June 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing unidentified people close to Wesfarmers, said on Friday the Australian mining-to-home improvement conglomerate had acquired 3 to 4 percent of New Zealand’s biggest construction company.

The report left investors divided about the merits of Wesfarmers buying the embattled builder. Wesfarmers is seeking to reallocate capital to fast-growing businesses yet Fletcher has limited growth prospects due to its focus on New Zealand’s mature and small construction market, investors said.

Fletcher Building told Reuters it was not aware of Wesfarmers’ shareholding and so could neither confirm nor deny the report.

Wesfarmers declined to comment, but the Perth-headquartered firm has said publicly in recent months that it is looking out for acquisitions after announcing the spin-off of low-margin supermarket chain Coles to free up cash for faster-growing investments.

“I think it’d make sense,” said James McGlew, executive director of Perth stockbroker Argonaut, which owns Wesfarmers shares. He said Wesfarmers could be interested in pieces of the Fletcher conglomerate, such as its hardware businesses, that would offer synergies with Wesfarmers’ largest earner, Australian hardware chain Bunnings.

Wesfarmers has been seeking to replicate the success of Bunnings, the market leader in Australia, but its recent acquisition of British hardware chain Homebase went sour, prompting a $1 billion write-off.

Jason Beddow, head of fund manager Argo Investments Ltd (ARG.AX), which owns shares in both Wesfarmers and Fletcher, said he saw little rationale for the deal for Wesfarmers.

“It doesn’t really give them much growth,” he said.

“Fletcher is a well-run - apart from the construction mess they’ve got themselves into - domestic New Zealand business that’s really got not much growth outside of New Zealand.”

Fletcher’s shares jumped as much as 14 percent - their biggest gain in 18 years - shortly after the New Zealand stock exchange opened, pushing the firm’s market capitalization to around NZ$4.6 billion ($3.3 billion). The stock has since pared some gains and was trading up 10 percent at 0310 GMT.

The company’s shares have been under pressure in recent months, falling 45 percent since the start of 2017 as the builder reported spiraling losses in its commercial construction unit.

Shares in Wesfarmers were trading flat at A$41.16.