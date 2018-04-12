FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shares in NZ's Fletcher jump 13 percent on report of Wesfarmers stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand’s Fletcher Building (FBU.NZ) surged 13 percent on Friday, their biggest daily gain in 18 years, following a media report that Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers (WES.AX) has bought a small stake with an eye to a takeover.

FILE PHOTO: A sign for Fletcher Building Ltd, New Zealand's biggest builder, adorns a crane at a construction site in the New Zealand city of Auckland, June 25, 2017. Picture taken June 25, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Australian company had acquired a 3 to 4 percent stake in New Zealand’s biggest construction company.

Wesfarmers declined to comment on the report. Fletcher Building said it was not aware of a Wesfarmers shareholding.

Fletcher’s shares jumped to a four-week high of NZ$6.61 shortly after the New Zealand stock exchange open, pushing its market capitalization to around NZ$4.6 billion ($3.3 billion).

    The company’s shares have been under pressure in recent months, falling 45 percent since the start of 2017 as the builder reported spiraling losses in its commercial construction unit.

    Perth-headquartered Wesfarmers has also struggled in recent years as fierce competition has forced the retailer to shed low-margin operations to focus on faster growing business.

    The company said last month it would spin off its supermarket chain Coles, which analysts say could be worth as much as A$20 billion ($15.51 billion).

    Friday’s Sydney Morning Herald article said there was growing speculation that Wesfarmers had identified Fletcher as a potential acquisition target once the grocery chain had been sold, freeing up cash.

    Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield. Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
