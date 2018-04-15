FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 15, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Australian investment firm Ellerston acquires 5.1 percent stake in New Zealand's Fletcher Building

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australian investment management firm Ellerston Capital has acquired a 5.1 percent stake in New Zealand’s largest construction firm Fletcher Building Ltd (FBU.NZ), the builder said in a release to the stock exchange on Monday.

Sydney-based Ellerston Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment on who it bought the stake on behalf of.

Shares in Fletcher rose 2.52 percent to NZ$6.50 when the New Zealand stock exchanged opened.

    That followed a huge rally on Friday which saw shares rise at their sharpest rate in almost 20 years following speculation that the embattled builder could be the target of a takeover by international investors.

    The rally had been prompted by a Sydney Morning Herald report, citing unnamed sources, that Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers had bought a 3 to 4 percent stake in the builder, whose share prices had been eroded in the past year by a series of blow outs in its commercial construction unit.

    Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Daniel Wallis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.