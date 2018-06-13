FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 13, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Flex Pharma to scrap two mid-stage neuromuscular disease trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS.O) said on Wednesday it plans to stop two ongoing mid-stage trials, testing its lead drug to treat neuromuscular diseases, following safety concerns.

The company’s shares fell 18.7 percent to $3.40 in premarket trading.

The drug, FLX-787, was being tested in trials to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a rare neuromuscular disorder.

    “Recent observations of oral intolerability ... indicate that more formulation and dose-ranging studies are required, which is challenging for the company based upon our current resources,” Chief Executive Officer Bill McVicar said.

    Based on the company’s plans to stop the mid-stage trials, Flex would reduce its workforce by 60 percent. It had 20 full-time and two part-time employees as of March.

    Flex now plans to shift the focus of its drug FLX-787 to treat dysphagia or difficulty in swallowing.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.