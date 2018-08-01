India's Flipkart unveils loyalty program to counter Amazon Prime

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian online retailer Flipkart will be launching its second loyalty program later this month, a move aimed at boosting customer retention and rivaling Amazon.com Inc’s Prime benefit plan.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru, India, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File photo

‘Flipkart Plus’ will be launched on Aug. 15, India’s Independence Day, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said on Wednesday, adding that the program will offer faster and free delivery, early access to major sales events and better customer support.

Flipkart, which is in the process of being acquired by U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc, had attempted a loyalty plan in the past without much success.

Amazon launched Prime, its global loyalty program that offers free, faster shipping and free music and video streaming services, in India in 2016.