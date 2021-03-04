Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is exploring going public in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm, although a traditional stock market listing is much more likely, people familiar with the matter said.

The talks for a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) are at a very early stage and could fall apart as no plans have been finalized yet, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

A growing number of Indian startups are considering the SPAC route to public markets as it involves less regulatory scrutiny and gives companies more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and the funds that will be raised.

India’s largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power last month struck a deal with a blank-check company to go public in the United States, while SoftBank-backed online grocery startup Grofers has also held talks with SPACs.

At least a dozen more Indian tech and internet startups are expected to choose that route to the public markets over the next 6-12 months, investment bankers have told Reuters.

Reuters first reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021, which could value the firm at as much as $50 billion.

Flipkart, which competes with Amazon.com’s local unit and India’s Reliance Industries, has already started talks with investment banks for its listing plans, the sources said.

Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported Flipkart’s latest plans earlier on Thursday.