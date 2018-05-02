Amazon offers to buy 60 percent stake in India's Flipkart: CNBC-TV18

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has made a formal offer to buy a 60 percent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

FILE PICTURE - The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of $2 billion and is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc’s bid for the e-commerce company, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Reuters in April reported that Walmart was likely to reach a deal to buy a majority stake in Flipkart by the end of June.

