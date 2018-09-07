FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 11:32 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Walmart unit asked to explain India business model after Flipkart acquisition

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc’s unit has been asked to explain its business model in India after its acquisition of e-commerce platform Flipkart, following an objection raised by a local traders body.

The logo of Walmart is seen outside of a new Walmart Store in San Salvador, El Salvador, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

India’s National Company Law Apellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is in charge of matters related to Indian companies, issued an order to Walmart Inc subsidiary Wal-Mart International Holdings Inc, the document dated Sept. 6 showed.

The Confederation of All India Traders filed their plea late last month against the $16 billion acquisition.

NCLAT has asked Wal-Mart International to file its reply by Sept. 20.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

