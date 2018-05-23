FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 2:46 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Wednesday it is selling its roughly 20 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart [IPO-FLPK.N] to Walmart Inc (WMT.N).

FILE PHOTO: A Common myna sits next to the logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart installed on the company's office in Bengaluru, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Walmart said earlier this month it will pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Flipkart, the U.S. retailer’s largest-ever deal.

    A SoftBank spokesman declined to give further details.

    SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said earlier this month the $2.5 billion investment through its private equity fund in Flipkart made last year was worth $4 billion.

    Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
