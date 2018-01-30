FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 7:13 PM / in an hour

Walmart in talks to buy minority stake in India's Flipkart: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, Indian financial daily the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

Walmart could buy a 15 percent to 20 percent stake in Amazon.com Inc's main competitor in India, the newspaper said, citing two anonymous sources. (bit.ly/2BCKWix)

A deal could be finalized as early as March and may involve primary and secondary sales by longstanding Flipkart investors, the paper added.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen on the facade of the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File photo

“We don’t comment on rumors and speculation,” Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told Reuters via email.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

The news comes nearly two years after Reuters reported that Walmart was looking to invest between $750 million and $1 billion in Flipkart.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
